Item 9 Labs (OTC:INLB) Shares Up 7.1%

Shares of Item 9 Labs Corp. (OTC:INLB – Get Rating) shot up 7.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.15 and last traded at $0.15. 84,472 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 218% from the average session volume of 26,524 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.14.

Item 9 Labs Stock Up 7.1 %

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Item 9 Labs Company Profile

Item 9 Labs Corp. operates as a vertically integrated cannabis operator and dispensary franchisor in the United States. The company produces cannabis and cannabis-related products in various categories, such as flower; concentrates; distillates; and hardware. It offers cannabis and cannabis-derived products and technologies through licensed dispensaries to consumers in Arizona.

