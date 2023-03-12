Jack in the Box Inc. (JACK) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 14th

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.44 per share by the restaurant operator on Tuesday, March 28th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.

Jack in the Box has increased its dividend by an average of 3.2% per year over the last three years. Jack in the Box has a dividend payout ratio of 26.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Jack in the Box to earn $6.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.7%.

Get Jack in the Box alerts:

Jack in the Box Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ JACK traded down $1.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $80.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 299,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,362. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.89. Jack in the Box has a one year low of $54.80 and a one year high of $94.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.62.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Jack in the Box ( NASDAQ:JACK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.25. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 7.86% and a negative return on equity of 16.57%. The company had revenue of $527.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Jack in the Box will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 2,034 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total value of $136,400.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,245,571.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Timothy E. Mullany sold 521 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.98, for a total value of $39,585.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $631,241.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 2,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total transaction of $136,400.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 33,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,245,571.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,907 shares of company stock worth $440,935. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Jack in the Box

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,284,343 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $306,789,000 after acquiring an additional 874,419 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,337,186 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $173,116,000 after acquiring an additional 10,379 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box during the 1st quarter valued at about $98,706,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 738,907 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $54,731,000 after acquiring an additional 6,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 399,552 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,261,000 after acquiring an additional 14,278 shares during the last quarter. 99.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JACK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $85.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Jack in the Box presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.56.

About Jack in the Box

(Get Rating)

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Jack in the Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack in the Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.