Jade Capital Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Jade Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,039,000. L3Harris Technologies accounts for about 5.4% of Jade Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 106.2% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

LHX traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $203.37. The stock had a trading volume of 869,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 979,653. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $219.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.71. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $189.73 and a 1-year high of $264.71.

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. This is a positive change from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.36%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LHX. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $278.00 to $264.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $264.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $259.46.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

