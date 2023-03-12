Jade Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $169,000 Investment in Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT)

Jade Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000. Ecovyst comprises 0.9% of Jade Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Ecovyst by 112.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,417 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Ecovyst during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ecovyst during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ecovyst by 576.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 6,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Ecovyst by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ECVT shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Ecovyst from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Ecovyst from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, CL King lifted their price objective on shares of Ecovyst from $13.50 to $15.50 in a research note on Monday, March 6th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Ecovyst Price Performance

In other Ecovyst news, major shareholder Ccmp Capital, Lp sold 11,490,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.95, for a total value of $114,329,917.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 3.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE ECVT traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.47. 1,727,762 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,019,511. Ecovyst Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.20 and a 52 week high of $12.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 18.70 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.55.

About Ecovyst

Ecovyst, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty catalysts, materials and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Refining Services, Catalysts and Performance Chemicals. The Refining Services segment offers sulfuric acid, virgin sulfuric acid, Oleum ECO services, sulfuric acid regeneration, aluminum sulfate, treatment services and industrial field services.

Featured Stories

