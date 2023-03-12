Jade Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $490,000 Investment in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX)

Jade Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,000. Tronox accounts for about 2.5% of Jade Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Tronox by 184.6% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 242,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after buying an additional 156,971 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Tronox by 1.2% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 248,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,041,000 after buying an additional 2,898 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC increased its stake in shares of Tronox by 255.2% during the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 161,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after buying an additional 115,767 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Tronox by 21.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,068,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,152,000 after buying an additional 3,543,043 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of Tronox by 19.3% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 153,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after buying an additional 24,754 shares during the period. 67.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tronox alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TROX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Tronox from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Tronox in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Tronox from $16.01 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Tronox from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.88.

Tronox Stock Down 3.8 %

Tronox stock traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,042,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,210,230. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.30. Tronox Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $11.09 and a 12 month high of $21.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 4.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.90.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.29). Tronox had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 14.39%. The company had revenue of $649.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.43 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tronox Holdings plc will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tronox Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.87%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Timothy C. Carlson sold 32,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.52, for a total transaction of $499,169.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 358,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,557,805.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jean Francois Turgeon sold 93,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total transaction of $1,457,040.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 756,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,736,913.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy C. Carlson sold 32,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.52, for a total value of $499,169.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 358,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,557,805.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 195,487 shares of company stock valued at $3,032,725. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tronox Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tronox Holdings Plc engages in the mining and inorganic chemical business. Its products include Titanium Dioxide Mineral Sands. The firm also mines and processes titanium ore, zircon and other minerals, and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tronox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tronox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.