Jane Street Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 830.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,909,437 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,704,172 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.38% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $142,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Washington Trust Bank lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 39.1% during the third quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 45,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,403,000 after acquiring an additional 12,780 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 32.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $2,836,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $1,134,000. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $206,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $75.40. 3,197,822 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,966,477. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.62 and a 200 day moving average of $75.38. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $74.03 and a 52-week high of $78.86.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

