Jane Street Group LLC Grows Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 96.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,033,561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 997,989 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.88% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $195,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 90.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,018,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,968,548,000 after buying an additional 13,811,962 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,667,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,311,899,000 after buying an additional 486,882 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 43.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,265,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $601,416,000 after buying an additional 1,891,272 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 159.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,818,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $390,625,000 after purchasing an additional 2,348,243 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,006,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $307,611,000 after purchasing an additional 48,439 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IEF traded up $1.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $97.33. The stock had a trading volume of 11,041,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,614,059. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $92.48 and a 52-week high of $110.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $97.40 and its 200 day moving average is $97.09.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.196 dividend. This represents a $2.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

