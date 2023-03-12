Jane Street Group LLC Grows Position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Get Rating) by 81.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,222,268 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,501,580 shares during the quarter. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF makes up approximately 0.1% of Jane Street Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.06% of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF worth $301,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KWEB. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 248.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 18,050 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 7.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 89,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after acquiring an additional 6,443 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 51.5% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 287.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 26,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 19,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 31.4% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 9,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,161 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF stock traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $28.22. The stock had a trading volume of 21,824,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,267,371. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a one year low of $17.22 and a one year high of $36.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.44.

The KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CSI Overseas China Internet index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index composed of overseas-listed Chinese Internet companies. KWEB was launched on Jul 31, 2013 and is managed by KraneShares.

