Jane Street Group LLC Has $112.63 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Get Rating) by 2,228.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,805,069 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,598,744 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF were worth $112,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNDE. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,427,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530,951 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 1,519,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,608,000 after acquiring an additional 32,129 shares during the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 269.6% during the 3rd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 1,160,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,186,000 after acquiring an additional 846,196 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 514.1% during the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 920,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,578,000 after acquiring an additional 770,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elgethun Capital Management boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 717,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,531,000 after acquiring an additional 16,839 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.37. 538,743 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 571,539. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.26. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 52 week low of $22.97 and a 52 week high of $29.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.76.

The Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (FNDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks. Its selection and weighting are based on three fundamental factors: sales, cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks.

