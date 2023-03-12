Jane Street Group LLC Has $511.38 Million Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 255.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,874,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,502,563 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises about 0.2% of Jane Street Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Jane Street Group LLC owned 2.09% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF worth $511,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 146.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA TIP traded up $1.57 on Friday, reaching $108.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,856,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,696,480. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $107.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.90. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $104.63 and a 52 week high of $128.60.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

