Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Shares Bought by Tamarack Advisers LP

Tamarack Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Jazz Pharmaceuticals comprises 2.3% of Tamarack Advisers LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Tamarack Advisers LP’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,707 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,781 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 90.3% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 215 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 1,586 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,643 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Jazz Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.86, for a total transaction of $479,580.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 368,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,840,949.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.86, for a total value of $479,580.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 368,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,840,949.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kim Sablich sold 3,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.74, for a total value of $421,036.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,560 shares in the company, valued at $4,270,454.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,254 shares of company stock worth $2,424,682. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $134.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.76, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.73. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a twelve month low of $125.36 and a twelve month high of $169.98.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $204.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 6th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jazz Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $204.27.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

