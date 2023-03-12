Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) a €140.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €140.00 ($148.94) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €42.00 ($44.68) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Wednesday. Warburg Research set a €103.00 ($109.57) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Bank Of America (Bofa) set a €82.00 ($87.23) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Baader Bank set a €85.00 ($90.43) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays set a €90.00 ($95.74) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

Shares of SAE stock opened at €70.00 ($74.47) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €64.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €52.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -11.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.91. Shop Apotheke Europe has a 12-month low of €36.51 ($38.84) and a 12-month high of €105.25 ($111.97).

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, France, Belgium, Italy, and the Netherlands. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

