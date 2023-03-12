Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) a €140.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €140.00 ($148.94) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAEGet Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €42.00 ($44.68) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Wednesday. Warburg Research set a €103.00 ($109.57) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Bank Of America (Bofa) set a €82.00 ($87.23) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Baader Bank set a €85.00 ($90.43) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays set a €90.00 ($95.74) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

Shop Apotheke Europe Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of SAE stock opened at €70.00 ($74.47) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €64.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €52.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -11.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.91. Shop Apotheke Europe has a 12-month low of €36.51 ($38.84) and a 12-month high of €105.25 ($111.97).

Shop Apotheke Europe Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, France, Belgium, Italy, and the Netherlands. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

