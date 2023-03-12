JMP Securities Lowers AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG) Price Target to $17.00

AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by JMP Securities from $25.00 to $17.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

AFC Gamma Price Performance

Shares of AFCG stock opened at $13.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 4.90 and a quick ratio of 4.41. The company has a market cap of $266.37 million, a P/E ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.69 and its 200 day moving average is $16.29. AFC Gamma has a 1-year low of $12.69 and a 1-year high of $20.74.

AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $21.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.40 million. AFC Gamma had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 44.09%.

AFC Gamma Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AFC Gamma

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. AFC Gamma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 124.45%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFCG. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of AFC Gamma during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of AFC Gamma during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AFC Gamma by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of AFC Gamma by 347.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,711 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of AFC Gamma by 4,483.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 4,977 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.90% of the company’s stock.

About AFC Gamma

AFC Gamma, Inc originates, structures, underwrites, and invests in senior secured loans, and other types of loans and debt securities for established companies operating in the cannabis industry in states that have legalized medicinal and/or adult use cannabis. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, and licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties.

