JOE (JOE) Price Hits $0.20 on Top Exchanges

JOE (JOE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 12th. JOE has a total market cap of $66.19 million and $1.66 million worth of JOE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, JOE has traded down 19.6% against the dollar. One JOE token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000955 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About JOE

JOE’s genesis date was June 4th, 2021. JOE’s total supply is 464,573,155 tokens and its circulating supply is 336,436,965 tokens. JOE’s official Twitter account is @traderjoe_xyz and its Facebook page is accessible here. JOE’s official message board is joecontent.substack.com. The official website for JOE is www.traderjoexyz.com.

JOE Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Trader Joe is a decentralized trading platform on the Avalanche network that offers leveraged trading by combining DEX services with DeFi lending. Its governance token, JOE, rewards holders with a share of exchange revenues and follows a fixed supply, decaying emission model. Users can participate in yield farms to earn JOE rewards, which can be staked and used for voting in governance proposals. Its lending protocol, Banker Joe, allows for non-custodial borrowing and lending of funds based on the Compound protocol. Users can also open leveraged positions on their provided or borrowed funds. Trader Joe offers a convenient user interface and speedy, cheap transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JOE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JOE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase JOE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

