JOE (JOE) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $68.51 Million

JOE (JOE) traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 12th. One JOE token can now be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000957 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, JOE has traded down 16.9% against the US dollar. JOE has a market cap of $68.51 million and $1.54 million worth of JOE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001671 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000281 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000349 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.24 or 0.00449203 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,370.07 or 0.30363169 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000091 BTC.

JOE Profile

JOE was first traded on June 4th, 2021. JOE’s total supply is 464,573,155 tokens and its circulating supply is 336,436,965 tokens. The official website for JOE is www.traderjoexyz.com. JOE’s official message board is joecontent.substack.com. JOE’s official Twitter account is @traderjoe_xyz and its Facebook page is accessible here.

JOE Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Trader Joe is a decentralized trading platform on the Avalanche network that offers leveraged trading by combining DEX services with DeFi lending. Its governance token, JOE, rewards holders with a share of exchange revenues and follows a fixed supply, decaying emission model. Users can participate in yield farms to earn JOE rewards, which can be staked and used for voting in governance proposals. Its lending protocol, Banker Joe, allows for non-custodial borrowing and lending of funds based on the Compound protocol. Users can also open leveraged positions on their provided or borrowed funds. Trader Joe offers a convenient user interface and speedy, cheap transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JOE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JOE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JOE using one of the exchanges listed above.

