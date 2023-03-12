John Wood Group (OTCMKTS:WDGJF) Stock Rating Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of John Wood Group (OTCMKTS:WDGJF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays raised their price objective on John Wood Group from GBX 180 ($2.16) to GBX 190 ($2.28) in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on John Wood Group from GBX 237 ($2.85) to GBX 217 ($2.61) in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on John Wood Group from GBX 180 ($2.16) to GBX 165 ($1.98) in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Citigroup lowered John Wood Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on John Wood Group from GBX 218 ($2.62) to GBX 185 ($2.22) in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $189.25.

John Wood Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS WDGJF opened at $2.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.70. John Wood Group has a 52 week low of $1.19 and a 52 week high of $3.15.

About John Wood Group

John Wood Group Plc is an energy service company. It engages in the provision of engineering, production support, maintenance management and industrial gas turbine overhaul, and repair services to the oil and gas and power generation industries. The firm operates its business through the following segments: Asset Solutions EAAA, Asset Solutions Americas, Technical Consulting Solutions, and Investment Services.

