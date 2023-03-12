Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) is MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,601 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises 1.1% of MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of JNJ. Red Wave Investments LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.0% during the second quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 2,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% during the third quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 3,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% during the third quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Mason & Associates Inc grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.9% during the third quarter. Mason & Associates Inc now owns 1,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% during the third quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 67.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price target on the stock. Atlantic Securities raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.73.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total transaction of $164,248.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,425,191.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total transaction of $164,248.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,425,191.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Joseph J. Wolk sold 14,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.60, for a total transaction of $2,654,667.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,812 shares in the company, valued at $6,431,835.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

JNJ opened at $151.61 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $164.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $394.84 billion, a PE ratio of 22.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.54. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $150.71 and a twelve month high of $186.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.13. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 35.76%. The business had revenue of $23.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.06%.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

