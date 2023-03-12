JPMorgan ActiveBuilders U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JUSA) Shares Down 1.7%

JPMorgan ActiveBuilders U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JUSA – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 1.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $43.81 and last traded at $43.81. Approximately 113 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 277 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.57.

JPMorgan ActiveBuilders U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Price Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.95.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JUSA – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 504,849 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,549 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 91.79% of JPMorgan ActiveBuilders U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $22,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan ActiveBuilders U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan ActiveBuilders U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.