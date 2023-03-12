JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Symrise (FRA:SY1) a €110.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €110.00 ($117.02) price objective on Symrise (FRA:SY1 – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Warburg Research set a €100.00 ($106.38) price objective on Symrise in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €110.00 ($117.02) target price on shares of Symrise in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €122.00 ($129.79) price target on Symrise in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €120.00 ($127.66) target price on Symrise in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group set a €122.00 ($129.79) price target on Symrise in a research note on Monday, January 23rd.

Symrise Stock Performance

Shares of Symrise stock opened at €93.60 ($99.57) on Wednesday. Symrise has a one year low of €56.96 ($60.60) and a one year high of €73.48 ($78.17). The firm has a fifty day moving average of €99.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of €102.37.

About Symrise

Symrise AG supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through two segments, Taste, Nutrition & Health, and Scent & Care. The Taste, Nutrition & Health segment provides functional ingredients and flavor solutions used in the production of food and beverages; savory flavors; natural and sustainable ingredients for food and beverage manufacturers, baby food, and dietary supplements; product solutions and services for pet food manufacturers; sustainable ingredients and services for aqua feed manufacturers to develop solutions for fish and shrimp farms; and probiotics for food supplements and functional foods.

