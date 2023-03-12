JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target to $155.00

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $137.00 to $155.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on CRWD. MKM Partners lowered their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They set a buy rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research cut CrowdStrike from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on CrowdStrike from $237.00 to $185.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $172.78.

Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $119.72 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $110.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.31. CrowdStrike has a 12-month low of $92.25 and a 12-month high of $242.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $28.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -151.54 and a beta of 1.02.

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 7,556 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total value of $822,848.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 166,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,186,082.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 7,556 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total transaction of $822,848.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 166,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,186,082.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin acquired 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $96.19 per share, for a total transaction of $3,366,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,659,303.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 109,252 shares of company stock worth $11,807,218. 6.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 100.0% in the second quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 65.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. It offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

