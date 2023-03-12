JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) Target Price to $58.00

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $59.00 to $58.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $72.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $69.40.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Price Performance

ITCI stock opened at $44.00 on Thursday. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 12-month low of $42.01 and a 12-month high of $66.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.27.

Insider Transactions at Intra-Cellular Therapies

Intra-Cellular Therapies ( NASDAQ:ITCI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $87.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.97 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 35.88% and a negative net margin of 102.37%. The business’s revenue was up 242.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.05) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intra-Cellular Therapies will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Mark Neumann sold 7,241 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $362,122.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,460,441.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Joel S. Marcus sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.82, for a total value of $254,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,485,621.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Neumann sold 7,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $362,122.41. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,460,441.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 191,832 shares of company stock valued at $9,468,975. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 93.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 496 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.

Further Reading

