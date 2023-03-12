JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Stake Lifted by NCM Capital Management LLC

NCM Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 78.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,697 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,951 shares during the period. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF makes up 3.2% of NCM Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. NCM Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $4,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of JEPI. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the third quarter worth $62,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the third quarter valued at $72,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 173.3% during the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 538.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

JEPI opened at $52.13 on Friday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1-year low of $49.92 and a 1-year high of $62.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.62 and a 200-day moving average of $54.48. The company has a market capitalization of $18.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.64.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

