Just Group (LON:JUST) Price Target Raised to GBX 115

Just Group (LON:JUST – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 100 ($1.20) to GBX 115 ($1.38) in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on JUST. Barclays raised their price objective on Just Group from GBX 124 ($1.49) to GBX 125 ($1.50) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Numis Securities reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.04) price target on shares of Just Group in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Just Group from GBX 115 ($1.38) to GBX 120 ($1.44) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 120 ($1.44) price target on shares of Just Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an overweight rating on shares of Just Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 127.86 ($1.54).

Just Group Stock Performance

LON:JUST opened at GBX 90.70 ($1.09) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 84.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 74.52. The firm has a market capitalization of £943.28 million, a PE ratio of -533.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 4.87, a current ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.03. Just Group has a twelve month low of GBX 53.20 ($0.64) and a twelve month high of GBX 98.80 ($1.19).

Just Group Increases Dividend

Just Group Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.23 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. This is an increase from Just Group’s previous dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. Just Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -588.24%.

(Get Rating)

Just Group plc provides various financial services in the retirement income market in the United Kingdom. It offers de-risking solutions, guaranteed income for life, secure lifetime income, care plans, lifetime mortgages, and protection products. The company also provides professional services, including regulated financial advice and guidance services; and a range of business services, such as consultancy and software development, and outsourced customer service delivery and marketing services.

Further Reading

