Kaixin Auto (NASDAQ:KXIN) Trading Down 10.7%

Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN – Get Rating) fell 10.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.40 and last traded at $0.41. 341,375 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 31% from the average session volume of 261,130 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.46.

Kaixin Auto Trading Down 10.7 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.54.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kaixin Auto

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Kaixin Auto stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN – Get Rating) by 59.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 175,910 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 65,242 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.10% of Kaixin Auto worth $202,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 0.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kaixin Auto Company Profile

Kaixin Auto Holdings operates as a holding company, which engages in the sale of automobiles through its subsidiaries. It also offers third-party auto financing and other value-added services. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

