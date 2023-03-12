Kajima Co. (OTCMKTS:KAJMY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Kajima Co. (OTCMKTS:KAJMY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 16,500 shares, a growth of 469.0% from the February 13th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Kajima Trading Down 1.4 %

OTCMKTS KAJMY traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.11. The stock had a trading volume of 3,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,055. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.79. Kajima has a 12 month low of $8.97 and a 12 month high of $13.31.

About Kajima

Kajima Corp. engages in the construction, real estate development, architectural design, and civil engineering businesses. It operates through the following segments: Civil Engineering, Building Construction, Real Estate Development and Other, Domestic Subsidiaries and Affiliates, and Overseas Subsidiaries and Affiliates.

