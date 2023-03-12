KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB) Shares Sold by Thomas White International Ltd.

Thomas White International Ltd. lowered its position in shares of KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 214,307 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 16,262 shares during the period. KB Financial Group accounts for approximately 1.5% of Thomas White International Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Thomas White International Ltd.’s holdings in KB Financial Group were worth $6,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KB. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in KB Financial Group by 156.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 625 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in KB Financial Group in the second quarter valued at $47,000. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new position in KB Financial Group in the second quarter valued at $74,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in KB Financial Group by 38.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,698 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in KB Financial Group in the second quarter valued at $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of KB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of KB Financial Group from $55.38 to $46.15 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Shares of NYSE:KB opened at $37.12 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.22. KB Financial Group Inc. has a one year low of $30.14 and a one year high of $50.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.39, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.96.

KB Financial Group, Inc engages in providing financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Credit Card, Life Insurance, Investment and Securities business. The Corporate Banking business segment provides services such as loans, overdrafts, deposits, credit facilities and other foreign currency activities.

