KBR, Inc. (KBR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 on April 14th

KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.135 per share by the construction company on Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

KBR has increased its dividend by an average of 14.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. KBR has a dividend payout ratio of 14.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect KBR to earn $3.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.54 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.9%.

KBR Stock Performance

Shares of KBR opened at $53.04 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of 43.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.13. KBR has a 52-week low of $41.96 and a 52-week high of $58.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

KBR ( NYSE:KBR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The construction company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. KBR had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 25.46%. The business’s revenue was down 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that KBR will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other KBR news, EVP Jennifer Myles sold 4,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.49, for a total transaction of $256,865.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,808,959.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KBR

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of KBR by 100.3% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,229 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of KBR by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 69,856 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,688,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of KBR by 61.1% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 221,388 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,689,000 after acquiring an additional 84,006 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of KBR in the fourth quarter worth approximately $264,000. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KBR in the fourth quarter worth approximately $210,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on KBR shares. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of KBR in a report on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of KBR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of KBR from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of KBR from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of KBR from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.29.

About KBR

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

