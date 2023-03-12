KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.14 Per Share

KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.135 per share by the construction company on Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

KBR has increased its dividend payment by an average of 14.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 4 years. KBR has a payout ratio of 14.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect KBR to earn $3.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.54 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.9%.

Get KBR alerts:

KBR Stock Performance

KBR stock opened at $53.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.83, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.13. KBR has a fifty-two week low of $41.96 and a fifty-two week high of $58.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

KBR ( NYSE:KBR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The construction company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. KBR had a return on equity of 25.46% and a net margin of 2.89%. The business’s revenue was down 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that KBR will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jennifer Myles sold 4,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.49, for a total value of $256,865.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,808,959.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KBR

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBR. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in KBR during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in KBR during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in KBR by 103.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,920 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in KBR during the 1st quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in KBR by 100.3% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,229 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on KBR shares. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on KBR from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of KBR in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of KBR from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of KBR from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of KBR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.29.

About KBR

(Get Rating)

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KBR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.