KBR (NYSE:KBR) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

KBR has been the subject of several other research reports. Cowen raised their target price on shares of KBR from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of KBR from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of KBR from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Bank of America restated a buy rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of KBR in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of KBR from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $66.29.

Shares of NYSE:KBR opened at $53.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. KBR has a 1-year low of $41.96 and a 1-year high of $58.00.

KBR ( NYSE:KBR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The construction company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. KBR had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 25.46%. KBR’s quarterly revenue was down 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that KBR will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. This is an increase from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.67%.

In other KBR news, EVP Jennifer Myles sold 4,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.49, for a total transaction of $256,865.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,808,959.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBR. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KBR during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KBR during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of KBR by 113.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 750 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KBR in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KBR in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000.

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

