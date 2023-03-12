Kensington Investment Counsel LLC Acquires 10,988 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Kensington Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 43.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,155 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,988 shares during the quarter. Trade Desk comprises about 1.8% of Kensington Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $2,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in Trade Desk during the third quarter worth about $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in Trade Desk during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in Trade Desk by 125.2% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 554 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 250.0% in the 3rd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 567 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 1,003.8% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 585 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. 67.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTD traded down $2.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.35. The company had a trading volume of 4,469,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,158,715. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.19. The company has a market capitalization of $26.18 billion, a PE ratio of 533.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.83. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a one year low of $39.00 and a one year high of $76.75.

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03). Trade Desk had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 2.86%. The business had revenue of $490.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.24 million. Research analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TTD. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $56.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Trade Desk has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.55.

The Trade Desk, Inc engages in the provision of a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

