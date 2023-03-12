Kensington Investment Counsel LLC Has $1.22 Million Stock Holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Kensington Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,968 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $1,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of LKQ in the third quarter worth approximately $347,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in LKQ by 59.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 182,190 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,590,000 after purchasing an additional 68,099 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its position in LKQ by 300.6% during the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 665 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in LKQ by 50.3% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 887,390 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $41,868,000 after purchasing an additional 296,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of LKQ by 78.8% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 246,889 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $11,641,000 after buying an additional 108,797 shares during the last quarter. 93.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LKQ traded down $1.38 on Friday, reaching $54.60. 2,086,328 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,862,575. The stock has a market cap of $14.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 1.36. LKQ Co. has a twelve month low of $43.37 and a twelve month high of $59.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

LKQ ( NASDAQ:LKQ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The auto parts company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. LKQ’s payout ratio is 26.76%.

In other LKQ news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 579,238 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.88, for a total value of $33,526,295.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,473,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $316,806,932.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 3,700,295 shares of company stock worth $211,735,266 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

LKQ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of LKQ in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of LKQ from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, LKQ presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintain, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self-Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

