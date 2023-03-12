Kensington Investment Counsel LLC Has $1.43 Million Stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Kensington Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,683,000. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 118.8% in the 3rd quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. Second Half Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Second Half Financial Partners LLC now owns 13,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,551,000 after purchasing an additional 2,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 25,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,774,000 after buying an additional 3,952 shares during the last quarter. 43.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ QQQ traded down $4.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $288.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,593,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,563,256. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $290.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $284.73. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $254.26 and a 52 week high of $371.83.

Invesco QQQ Trust Increases Dividend

About Invesco QQQ Trust

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a $0.655 dividend. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.