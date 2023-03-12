Kensington Investment Counsel LLC Has $1.78 Million Holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Kensington Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) by 201.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,968 shares during the quarter. Nasdaq makes up approximately 1.5% of Kensington Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $1,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in Nasdaq by 3,142.9% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 83.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 838.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 172.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.45, for a total transaction of $126,945.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,513,620.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 6,000 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.06, for a total value of $342,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,200,095.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.45, for a total value of $126,945.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,513,620.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,298 shares of company stock valued at $839,614 in the last ninety days. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Nasdaq Stock Down 3.2 %

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NDAQ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Nasdaq from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Redburn Partners started coverage on Nasdaq in a report on Monday, November 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Nasdaq from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group cut Nasdaq to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nasdaq has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.74.

NASDAQ:NDAQ traded down $1.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.60. 3,462,165 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,931,798. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.87. Nasdaq, Inc. has a one year low of $46.77 and a one year high of $69.22. The company has a market cap of $25.72 billion, a PE ratio of 23.34, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.96.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 22.12%. The business had revenue of $906.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Nasdaq Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.50%.

About Nasdaq

(Get Rating)

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Technology, Investment Intelligence, Corporate Platforms, and Market Services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.