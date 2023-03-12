Kensington Investment Counsel LLC Has $682,000 Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Kensington Investment Counsel LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,096 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,016 shares during the period. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Ross Stores in the first quarter valued at about $87,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the first quarter worth about $200,000. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of Ross Stores by 5.7% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 20,004 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in Ross Stores by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,174 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after buying an additional 2,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Ross Stores by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 163,788 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $14,826,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ROST shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Ross Stores from $112.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Ross Stores from $121.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ross Stores from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $123.00 price objective on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Ross Stores to $103.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.94.

Ross Stores Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of ROST traded down $1.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $104.17. The company had a trading volume of 2,458,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,225,188. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $115.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.19. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.24 and a 52 week high of $122.44. The company has a market capitalization of $35.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.98.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The apparel retailer reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.08. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 36.40% and a net margin of 8.09%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

Ross Stores Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be issued a $0.335 dividend. This is a positive change from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 13th. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is presently 28.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Michael J. Hartshorn sold 20,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.37, for a total value of $2,306,843.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 127,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,345,041.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

