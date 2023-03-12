Keppel Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:KPELY) Short Interest Update

Keppel Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:KPELY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, an increase of 1,900.0% from the February 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Keppel Price Performance
Shares of Keppel stock opened at $10.39 on Friday. Keppel has a fifty-two week low of $8.56 and a fifty-two week high of $11.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.46.
Keppel Company Profile
