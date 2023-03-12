Kesselrun Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KSSRF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Kesselrun Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KSSRF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 52,200 shares, an increase of 159.7% from the February 13th total of 20,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Kesselrun Resources Price Performance

OTCMKTS KSSRF remained flat at $0.02 on Friday. 22,060 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 125,118. Kesselrun Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.04.

About Kesselrun Resources

(Get Rating)

Kesselrun Resources Ltd. is a mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. Its projects include Huronian and Bluffpoint. The company was founded on May 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Thunder Bay, Canada.

