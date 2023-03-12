Keyera (TSE:KEY) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $29.98

Shares of Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$29.98 and traded as high as C$31.02. Keyera shares last traded at C$30.48, with a volume of 1,011,462 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KEY. CSFB upped their target price on shares of Keyera from C$36.00 to C$39.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Raymond James lowered Keyera from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$32.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Stifel Firstegy reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Keyera in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. CIBC upped their price target on Keyera from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays set a C$34.00 price objective on shares of Keyera and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$35.17.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$30.45 and a 200-day moving average of C$29.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.50. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.17.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.30%. Keyera’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 129.73%.

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. The company operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

