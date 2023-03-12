Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 98.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,230 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,504 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $5,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. GM Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 225,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 10,421 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.2% during the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 42.9% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Cedar Capital LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 51.1% in the third quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter.

VTI stock traded down $3.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $193.26. The company had a trading volume of 6,310,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,273,313. The stock has a market capitalization of $264.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $174.84 and a one year high of $233.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $200.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $196.19.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

