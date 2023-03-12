Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Has $10.22 Million Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 45,360 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $10,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,327 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 10,795 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after acquiring an additional 2,874 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,584 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,963,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at $558,000. Finally, Summit Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 4,964 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.53% of the company’s stock.
Amgen Stock Up 0.9 %
AMGN traded up $2.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $227.87. 2,661,881 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,158,088. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $249.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $255.14. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $223.30 and a 1 year high of $296.67.
Amgen Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a $2.13 dividend. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.36%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Amgen from $299.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. SVB Securities decreased their price target on shares of Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Amgen from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amgen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $252.06.
Amgen Profile
Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.
