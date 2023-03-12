Kion Group (FRA:KGX) PT Set at €50.00 by Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €50.00 ($53.19) price objective on Kion Group (FRA:KGX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

KGX has been the subject of several other reports. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €54.00 ($57.45) target price on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. UBS Group set a €43.00 ($45.74) price target on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Baader Bank set a €46.00 ($48.94) price target on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €20.00 ($21.28) price objective on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €40.00 ($42.55) price objective on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Friday, March 3rd.

Get Kion Group alerts:

Kion Group Price Performance

KGX stock opened at €33.31 ($35.44) on Wednesday. Kion Group has a 12 month low of €57.87 ($61.56) and a 12 month high of €81.82 ($87.04). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €36.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of €30.00.

About Kion Group

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks & Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklift and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM brand names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.