KOK (KOK) Trading 4.1% Lower This Week

KOK (KOK) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 12th. KOK has a total market capitalization of $37.45 million and approximately $599,031.39 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KOK token can now be bought for about $0.0749 or 0.00000358 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, KOK has traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get KOK alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00010902 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00034101 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00034703 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00021844 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00004610 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001548 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000151 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.86 or 0.00224144 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000131 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20,719.45 or 0.99109521 BTC.

KOK Token Profile

KOK (CRYPTO:KOK) is a token. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. KOK’s official website is kok-chain.io. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling KOK

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.07609491 USD and is up 1.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $717,813.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KOK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KOK should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KOK using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for KOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KOK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.