KonPay Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $27.65 Million (KON)

KonPay (KON) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 12th. KonPay has a market cap of $122.72 million and $27.65 million worth of KonPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KonPay coin can now be purchased for $0.0852 or 0.00000414 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, KonPay has traded up 1.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get KonPay alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001679 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000271 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000337 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $89.17 or 0.00432921 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,027.36 or 0.29262577 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000094 BTC.

KonPay Profile

KonPay was first traded on June 9th, 2022. KonPay’s total supply is 3,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,440,000,000 coins. The official website for KonPay is konpay.io. KonPay’s official message board is konpay.medium.com. KonPay’s official Twitter account is @konpay_official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling KonPay

According to CryptoCompare, “The goal of KONPAY is to build a new payment service system that can improve the problems of high fees and long settlement cycles, which were structurally inevitable in the existing payment system. It will provide a new solution for fees and settlement cycles by utilizing blockchain smart contracts and crypto-economy to replace various intermediaries in the existing payment system.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KonPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KonPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KonPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for KonPay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KonPay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.