KraneShares Hang Seng TECH Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KTEC) Trading Up 1.2%

KraneShares Hang Seng TECH Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KTEC – Get Rating)’s share price were up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $11.93 and last traded at $11.93. Approximately 980 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 6,034 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.79.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in KraneShares Hang Seng TECH Index ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of KraneShares Hang Seng TECH Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KTEC – Get Rating) by 43.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,418 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,877 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned 9.24% of KraneShares Hang Seng TECH Index ETF worth $720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

