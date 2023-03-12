Kujira Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $48.31 Million (KUJI)

Kujira (KUJI) traded up 3.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 12th. In the last seven days, Kujira has traded 14.7% lower against the US dollar. Kujira has a market capitalization of $48.31 million and approximately $262,164.44 worth of Kujira was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kujira coin can now be purchased for $0.44 or 0.00002156 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Kujira

Kujira’s launch date was November 19th, 2021. Kujira’s total supply is 122,398,131 coins and its circulating supply is 108,892,230 coins. Kujira’s official website is kujira.app. The official message board for Kujira is teamkujira.medium.com. The Reddit community for Kujira is https://reddit.com/r/teamkujira/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kujira’s official Twitter account is @teamkujira and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Kujira Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kujira (KUJI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Kujira has a current supply of 122,398,130.646891 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Kujira is 0.43855502 USD and is down -6.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $450,072.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kujira.app/.”

