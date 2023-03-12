Lam Research Co. (LRCX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.73 on April 5th

Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 9th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 1.725 per share by the semiconductor company on Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.

Lam Research has raised its dividend payment by an average of 12.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. Lam Research has a payout ratio of 25.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Lam Research to earn $25.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.90 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.9%.

Lam Research Price Performance

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $478.82 on Friday. Lam Research has a 1-year low of $299.59 and a 1-year high of $574.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $484.46 and its 200 day moving average is $441.73. The company has a market cap of $64.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.87, a PEG ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Insider Activity at Lam Research

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $10.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.95 by $0.76. Lam Research had a return on equity of 73.48% and a net margin of 26.91%. The company had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $8.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Lam Research will post 33.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 3,540 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,593,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,672 shares in the company, valued at $12,002,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 880 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.72, for a total transaction of $378,153.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,762 shares in the company, valued at $6,343,526.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 3,540 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,593,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,002,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Lam Research

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lam Research by 117,180.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,822,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,795,180,000 after purchasing an additional 32,794,236 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Lam Research by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,651,084 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $693,952,000 after purchasing an additional 425,918 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $619,226,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Lam Research by 1.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 714,602 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $384,179,000 after purchasing an additional 10,939 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Lam Research by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 413,194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $173,665,000 after purchasing an additional 26,437 shares during the period. 81.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LRCX shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on Lam Research from $450.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Barclays increased their price target on Lam Research from $300.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Lam Research from $434.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $400.00 to $520.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $492.10.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

