Laqira Protocol (LQR) Price Tops $0.0084

Laqira Protocol (LQR) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 12th. One Laqira Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.0084 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular exchanges. Laqira Protocol has a total market cap of $25.20 million and $246,278.46 worth of Laqira Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Laqira Protocol has traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Laqira Protocol Token Profile

Laqira Protocol was first traded on November 11th, 2021. Laqira Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. Laqira Protocol’s official website is laqira.io. The Reddit community for Laqira Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/laqiraprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Laqira Protocol’s official Twitter account is @laqiraprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Laqira Protocol is a metaverse platform aiming to create an entrance gateway to the blockchain world for people on earth, entering which, they can benefit from today’s novel technologies and services in various fields.

All services of Laqira Platform will be available by Laqira token and LQR should be paid as the native currency of the platform. For example in NFT marketplace, buying and selling NFTs will be operated by LQR tokens.”

Laqira Protocol Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Laqira Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Laqira Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Laqira Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

