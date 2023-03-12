Learning Technologies Group (LON:LTG) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $133.41

Learning Technologies Group plc (LON:LTG – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 133.41 ($1.60) and traded as high as GBX 139.10 ($1.67). Learning Technologies Group shares last traded at GBX 136.90 ($1.65), with a volume of 810,494 shares traded.

Separately, Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Learning Technologies Group from GBX 200 ($2.41) to GBX 175 ($2.10) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 21st.

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 4,563.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 133.84 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 122.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.18.

Learning Technologies Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of talent and learning solutions, content, services, and digital platforms to corporate and government clients. It operates through Software & Platforms Division, Content & Services Division, GP Strategies, and Other segments.

