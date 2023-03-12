Leo Lithium (OTCMKTS:LLLAF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Macquarie

Posted by on Mar 12th, 2023

Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Leo Lithium (OTCMKTS:LLLAFGet Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Leo Lithium Stock Performance

Shares of LLLAF stock opened at $0.33 on Wednesday. Leo Lithium has a 1-year low of $0.31 and a 1-year high of $0.50.

Featured Stories

The Fly logo

Receive News & Ratings for Leo Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leo Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.