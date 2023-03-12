Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) Shares Sold by Thornburg Investment Management Inc.

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 897,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,832 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.49% of Liberty Energy worth $11,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LBRT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Liberty Energy by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 2,637 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Liberty Energy by 129.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,089,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,716 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Liberty Energy by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,607 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Liberty Energy by 775.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 219,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,259,000 after purchasing an additional 194,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Liberty Energy by 106.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 49,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 25,424 shares in the last quarter. 85.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Liberty Energy from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Liberty Energy from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Liberty Energy from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Liberty Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.41.

Liberty Energy Price Performance

Liberty Energy Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE LBRT opened at $14.37 on Friday. Liberty Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.71 and a twelve month high of $20.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.41.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Liberty Energy’s payout ratio is currently 9.43%.

Liberty Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Liberty Energy, Inc engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company was founded on December 21, 2016 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

