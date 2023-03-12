Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:LBSR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:LBSR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a growth of 180.0% from the February 13th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 68,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Stock Performance

OTCMKTS LBSR traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.06. 90,154 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,746. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.13. Liberty Star Uranium & Metals has a fifty-two week low of $0.05 and a fifty-two week high of $0.54.

Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Company Profile

Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Corp. is a mineral resource company, which engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the United States. The firm explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, silver, lead, zinc, manganese, and other metals, including rare earth elements. It holds interest in the Hay Mountain project, which is located in the southeast of Tombstone, Arizona.

